Just like Beethoven: Teenager won’t let hearing loss stop her love for music and playing the violin

Jesse So started learning to play violin at six, after surgery to improve the hearing in her left ear.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Fiona Sun
South China Morning Post

Keeping the violin firm between her left shoulder and jaw, Jesse So Ka-po slides the bow smoothly along the strings to produce an elegant, high-pitched melody of the popular Canto-pop song Proud of You.

It is no small feat for someone born with hearing loss.

The 13-year-old started learning to play the violin at six, after cochlear implant surgery to improve the hearing in her left ear. She is deaf in her right ear.

So, who has passed Grade 7 in violin, became interested in music from watching her older brother, now 16, play the trombone.

She loves Ludwig van Beethoven's music most, and relates to the German composer and pianist who was born in 1770, became deaf as an adult, and continued composing music.

"We have somewhat similar experiences," she says. "But he encountered far more difficulties in his pursuit of music than me."

So’s mother Yonnie Wong (right) said her daughter (left) has “has this unrelenting spirit”. 
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

So is among 12 winners of this year's Szeto Wah Award, presented by the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union to commend good students and teachers.

Official statistics for 2013 show that 155,200 people in Hong Kong - or 2.2 per cent of the population - had hearing difficulties, and, according to the Child Assessment Service of the Department of Health, about 80 children are diagnosed with significant hearing impairment every year.

So faced challenges growing up.

In kindergarten, teachers scolded her when she could not hear what they were saying; other children stayed away from her when they saw her hearing aid.

Things improved during her last year in kindergarten, after she moved to the Sign Bilingualism and Co-enrolment in Deaf Education programme.

Launched in 2006 by the Centre for Sign Linguistics and Deaf Studies at Chinese University, the programme enables deaf children to learn together with other children, using both sign language and speaking.

Chan Hei-long, So's sign language teacher in the programme, recalls that So gained confidence as she established her own way to express herself, combining signing with spoken language.

"She is smart, and she likes asking questions," he says. "From her progress, I can see the effort she made both at school and home."

So's partial deafness also made her pursuit of music less than smooth. She recalls nagging her mother for more than four months to let her take up the violin.

"Many people think it is impossible for deaf people to learn to play music," she says.

So's mother, Yonnie Wong Yin-fong, says she was too concerned about her daughter's hearing and language ability at the time, but was moved by her passion to learn the musical instrument.

"She has this unrelenting spirit. Since she was a little girl, she has often come to hold me in her arms and say, 'I know I have a disability, but I can do it'," Wong says.

Despite practising hard, So sometimes misses a note, and the difficulty can leave her frustrated. She found it such a struggle preparing to advance from Grade 3 to Grade 5 that she sometimes thought of giving up.

That was when her brother encouraged her by bringing her books about Beethoven.

So practises the violin after school every day, and picks up the musical instrument during breaks from doing her homework. A Form One pupil at St Stephen's Girls' College in Mid-Levels, she is preparing to advance to Grade 8 in violin. She also plays the piano, and has passed her Grade 5.

She was nominated for the Szeto Wah Award by a former teacher at Kowloon Bay St John The Baptist Catholic Primary School.

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union said she was chosen for her perseverance in learning to play the violin despite her physical disabilities, and overcoming social barriers.

The other winners include three students and eight teachers.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Inspiration music disabilities

TRENDING

Woman loses $300k to &#039;Singtel customer service&#039; caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Woman loses $300k to 'Singtel customer service' caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
Buddhist temple denies abbot&#039;s alleged sex acts with men
Buddhist temple denies abbot's alleged sex acts with men
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
People are petitioning President Trump to stop sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield
People are petitioning President Trump to stop sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go &amp; best things to do in JB
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go & best things to do in JB
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'

Home Works

House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action

SERVICES