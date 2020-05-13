K-pop star Park Gyuri 'regrets' dancing at nightclub linked to Covid-19 cluster

A former K-pop star has expressed “deep regret” after video footage showed her dancing at a nightclub linked to an emerging coronavirus cluster that has sparked fears of a second wave of infections in South Korea.

Park Gyuri, a former member of the disbanded K-pop girl group Kara, made a formal apology through her agency on Monday after it emerged she had visited the club in the Seoul district of Itaewon on May 2, four days before social distancing measures were eased and the same day as a confirmed Covid-19 carrier.

“I want to express my deep regret and I apologise for not following the standards that everyone should keep during this period of social distancing,” said Park.

The singer’s apology came as authorities in the country combed mobile phone data, credit card statements and CCTV footage in an effort to identify everyone who has recently visited nightclubs in the district.

More than 100 new cases linked to the clubs have prompted fears of a second wave of infections in a country that has been held up as a success story for its efforts against the coronavirus.

Health authorities have tracked and tested thousands of people linked to the nightclubs and bars in the neighbourhood, famed for its nightlife, but want to find others who they have not been able to identify.

However, they fear that because some of the establishments were known as gay bars that some customers may be unwilling to come forward.

South Korea is a largely conservative country where homosexuality is still taboo.

Park claimed in her statement she had been wearing a mask at all times during her visit to the club, but after speculation spread online that this was not true, her agency amended the claim to say she had worn the mask “except for about 20 seconds”.

A video leaked to the entertainment media company Dispatch appears to show Park dancing in a white dress with her mask covering only her mouth. The source that provided the video claimed it showed Park dancing to one of her former band Kara’s songs.

Park’s actions have been particularly controversial as she has been an active voice in promoting social distancing measures on her Instagram account, which has been turned into a private account since her apology on Monday.

Park has previously made headlines with her boyfriend for donating 10,000 masks to a medical centre in Daegu, the worst hit South Korean city.

Park’s statement said she had immediately visited a screening centre after hearing that the club had been attended by a Covid-19 carrier and that she tested negative.

She is currently in self-quarantine.

Park is not the only K-pop star to have landed in hot water.

On Tuesday it emerged Song Mino of K-pop boy band Winner had spontaneously performed at a club on May 3 during a personal trip with his friends to Yangyang, a rural county northwest of Seoul. His agency, YG, has made a public apology on his behalf.

Park’s transgression has highlighted the struggle authorities face in tracing all those who have visited the Itaewon nightclubs.

The health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said 1,982 people remained to be traced and that the ministry was “using telecom station information and credit card transactions from the nightclubs” to reach them.

Meanwhile, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Tuesday said at least 102 people had tested positive in connection with the cases linked to nightclubs and bars.

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon put the total at 101 confirmed cases and said 7,272 people had been tested in connection with the cluster, including family members or coworkers of club-goers.

Officials had identified 10,905 people who were in the Itaewon area when the cluster of cases is believed to have got going this month, based on cell tower information, and another 494 who used credit cards, the Seoul mayor said.

Because media outlets have identified the nightclubs the first patient visited as gay clubs, there have been concerns that the disclosures and news coverage could out lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people against their will or lead to discrimination.

Human rights group Amnesty International said some media outlets were making the authorities’ prevention and disinfection measures more difficult by pointing fingers at a “certain group” of patients.

“Amnesty International Korea Branch urges the authorities and media to take concrete and selective measures to prevent discrimination and stigmatisation,” the group said.

Given the sensitivity, authorities have introduced what they call “anonymous testing”, with people only needing to provide a phone number and not a name.

Park said the number of people getting tested had doubled as a result of the new service.

But he also said another 20-year-old man who had visited a different club had tested positive, raising concern that the outbreak may not be limited to the venues initially identified.

South Korea has been widely praised for its prompt action on its epidemic with massive testing and aggressive contact-tracing, significantly reducing the rate of new infections in recent weeks to fewer than 10 cases a day before this new outbreak.

Officials reported 27 new coronavirus infections across the country as of midnight on Monday, the fifth day of double-digit cases after the first case at the nightclubs was revealed last week.

In all, South Korea has had 10,936 cases of the coronavirus and 258 deaths.

President Moon Jae-in called for a prompt action to empower the KCDC to fight the pandemic.

“We cannot afford to hesitate while looking at a crisis in front of us,” he said. “We need to urgently reinforce the quarantine and health system.”

