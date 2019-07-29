Key figure behind Yuen Long march arrested by Hong Kong police

Police have arrested a proponent of Saturday's march in Hong Kong for organising an unlawful assembly, which hundreds of thousands of protesters were estimated to have joined despite it being banned by the force.

Max Chung Kin-ping, 39, was among the 14 people the police have so far arrested for the protest in Yuen Long. The others were arrested unauthorised assembly, possession of offensive weapons and common assault.

Chung was taken away by police after he attended an RTHK forum at Victoria Park, according to Michael Mo Kwan-tai, the march co-applicant.

After losing an appeal on Friday against the police objection to the march in Yuen Long, Chung said he would still go ahead alone and would not ask people to follow him.

But he added at the time: "Of course, if some people want to buy sweetheart cakes or do something else such as taking a walking in Yuen Long, as a Yuen Long resident, I absolutely welcome [them]."

And at a press briefing on Saturday night, Chung denied the protest was a march.

"First, I want to clarify that today is not a march. We are all individuals, so I haven't told anyone to do anything," he said.

Chung proposed the march after bloody attacks at Yuen Long MTR station last Sunday when more than 100 white-clad men attacked protesters in black T-shirts, other passengers and journalists. At least 45 people were injured.