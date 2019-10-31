Khao Yai National Park warns tourists not to spook wild elephants

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Staff of Khao Yai National Park, which spans Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Saraburi and Nakhon Nayok provinces, have posted a list of do's and don'ts on the park's official facebook page and warned tourists who visit the Park during the winter season to beware of wild elephants, which are often seen walking across and along the roads.

The post displays a picture of a wild elephant named by officials as "Deu" (literally 'stubborn'). Deu is around 35 years old and is known to enjoy playing with and teasing small cars passing its natural trekking route.

The list of do's and don'ts is as follows:

1. Keep a distance of least 30 metres between you and the elephants and back away when they start approaching your car.

2. Always keep the engine running.

3. Keep the lights on at night but never use flashers.

4. Never get out of the car and approach the elephants.

5. Elephants have good hearing; if you turn off the engine they will approach the car to use their other senses instead, such as smelling and touching.

6. When the car in front of you is backing up or slowing down, follow suit and maintain space in case of emergency.

7. If the elephants are surrounding you, slowly move your car towards the direction where fewest elephants are.

8. Do not stop the car to watch or take photos of the elephants.

9. Never use your horn or make any loud noise.

10. No flash photography.

More about
Thailand wildlife

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain

SERVICES