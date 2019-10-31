Khao Yai National Park warns tourists not to spook wild elephants

Staff of Khao Yai National Park, which spans Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Saraburi and Nakhon Nayok provinces, have posted a list of do's and don'ts on the park's official facebook page and warned tourists who visit the Park during the winter season to beware of wild elephants, which are often seen walking across and along the roads.

The post displays a picture of a wild elephant named by officials as "Deu" (literally 'stubborn'). Deu is around 35 years old and is known to enjoy playing with and teasing small cars passing its natural trekking route.

The list of do's and don'ts is as follows:

1. Keep a distance of least 30 metres between you and the elephants and back away when they start approaching your car.

2. Always keep the engine running.

3. Keep the lights on at night but never use flashers.

4. Never get out of the car and approach the elephants.