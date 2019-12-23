Kidnapped Indonesian fishermen rescued by Philippine armed forces

Philippine armed forces have rescued two of the three Indonesian fishermen who were kidnapped off Tambisan, Lahad Datu, in September.

Samiun Maniu, 27, and Maharuydin Lunani, 48, were rescued yesterday morning, said Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

Both men were now with the Philippine army, he said.

He added there was no information about the third kidnap victim, Muhammas Farhan, 27.

They did not know whether he was still being held captive or he was rescued as well, he said.

Hazani said he was trying to gather information from his Philippine counterparts on the matter.

The three fishermen were taken from waters off Tambisan at about 11.50am on Sept 23.

They were catching prawns when armed men on two vessels attacked them.