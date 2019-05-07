Kids cafes offering free or cheap meals mushrooming across Japan

The number of kodomo shokudo cafeterias that provide free or cheap meals to local children increased to 3,718 across Japan as of May, a 60 per cent jump from a previous survey, according to a nonprofit organisation that surveyed the facilities.

The cafeterias, which are operated by citizen groups, restaurants and other entities, were estimated to have served meals to a combined 1.6 million people.

The Tokyo-based Musubie, a nonprofit organisation supporting kodomo shokudo nationwide, released the survey findings on June 26.

There is no legal definition of a kodomo shokudo, and how often these cafeterias open and how they are run is left to individual operators. In recent times, these facilities have increasingly become places for local children to hang out, rather than just for families struggling to get by.

Musubie surveyed the cafeterias through local governments and support organisations between June 2018 and May this year. Compared with the previous survey conducted between January and March 2018, the number of kodomo shokudo increased by about 1,400 across the nation, with the figure rising in every prefecture except Akita.