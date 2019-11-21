King of fake branded booze captured in Thailand

Tourist police on Tuesday (November 19) announced they had arrested 63-year-old Malaysian national Chan Fat Yat, who is also known as "David the king of fake-branded booze".

Police were tipped off to his nefarious career when customs founded a box addressed to Chan packed with bottles, corks, and fake labels of well-known alcohol brands.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

He was captured on November 18 while delivering the alcohol to his customer at a large supermarket in the Bang Kapi.

Police also found more bottles of fake alcohol and counterfeit labels.

He admitted that he has been doing this for more than 30 years. He was also charged with overstaying his visa.