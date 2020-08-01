Kitchen fire thought to be behind flat blaze that injures 10 in Hong Kong's North Point

A kitchen fire was suspected to have spread throughout a flat in Hong Kong, injuring 10 people on Wednesday.

Two men and two women were rescued at 11.10am as the sixth-floor flat of Tai Hing Building on Chun Yeung Street in North Point burned, according to police.

A spokeswoman said: "Two of the four, a man and woman, were found unconscious on a staircase in the building."

A government spokesman said some of the injured were still receiving treatment at the scene as of noon. Firefighters put out the flames by 12.08pm.

The injured were all sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan and Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai.

According to police, about 20 residents were evacuated from the 11-storey building. Fire services deployed nine fire engines and 18 ambulances.

All lanes on Chun Yeung Street, between North Point Road and Tong Shui Road, were closed to traffic.

A police source said initial investigation indicated the fire was suspected to have been caused by cooking left unattended.

