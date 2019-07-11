Knife attack on pro-Beijing Hong Kong politician

A knife attack on a pro-Beijing lawmaker has ignited a debate over security during Hong Kong's coming district council elections, with speculation the polling day could be postponed.

Video footage circulated online showed the moment Junius Ho Kwan-yiu was stabbed during a campaign event in Tuen Mun on Wednesday morning.

His allies condemned the attack and complained the city's unrest had put them in an unfair position ahead of the elections.

But the opposition camp countered it would be unfair if the government chose the "nuclear option" of cancelling the elections, to be held on November 24.

Ho has become a hate figure for the pro-democracy movement in the city after he was filmed shaking hands with men believed to have been involved in a vicious attack on protesters and passengers at Yuen Long MTR station on July 21.

His offices in two districts were subsequently vandalised and his parents graves were desecrated.

Even when the victim, Ho managed to attract further controversy when it emerged he leapfrogged more than a dozen others on the waiting list for surgery.

Junius Ho was out campaigning at the time of the incident. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He was originally 21st on the list at a public hospital but was upgraded to fourth.

"He has jumped over others with the same level of urgency," said a medical source with knowledge of the situation. "Generally for the same level of injury, we operate on a first come, first served basis. In Ho's case, his rib cage was injured but no organs, which suggests it's just preferential treatment."

It included at least two operations booked a day before Ho's incident.

Tuen Mun Hospital said an injury to the chest or heart would often be arranged more swiftly.

A 30-year-old man was arrested over the attack, with a police source saying they believed he had been bullied online by pro-democracy activists.