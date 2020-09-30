Koh Samui ready to offer a 'bubble' for foreign tourists

As many as 23 hotels in Koh Samui have been proposed as alternative local state quarantine (ALSQ) sites and most of them are expected to pass the grade, the tourism sector said.

Thai Hotels Association – Southern Chapter East Cost said of the 23 hotels and resorts proposed to the ALSQ committee, eight had been checked on September 23, while the remainder will be checked in October.

Ruengnam Chaikwang, the association’s president, said most of the proposed hotels had pool villas and were a fair distance from main streets and local communities. Hence, he said, it will be difficult for tourists to get away during their quarantine period.

Also, he said, tourists’ movements will be monitored by the more than 1,000 CCTV cameras installed around the island.

The Tourism Association of Koh Samui also said each of the proposed hotels had more than 70 rooms, and put together, they would have over 1,000 rooms. The association believes at least 90 per cent of the 23 hotels will pass the grade and some 200 tourists will visit Koh Samui initially.

Private representatives were expected to propose this Koh Samui bubble idea to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Wednesday.