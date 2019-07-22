Komodo dragons in national park differ from those on Flores Island

The Komodo dragons in the Komodo National Park apparently have different physical characteristics to the ones that inhabit the island of Flores.

"The Komodo dragons on Flores Island are smaller, similar to those on Ontoloe Island in Riung district, Ngada regency," said East Nusa Tenggara Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) head Timbul Batubara on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

Although there are no significant genetic differences between the Komodos living in the two places, Timbul said the two populations nevertheless differed in their skin colour.

"The Komodo dragons at the park are fat and huge and have darker skin. The ones in Flores have smaller bodies and a lighter, yellowish colour."

He added that the colour difference was due to the different environments where they lived. In the Komodo National Park, the Komodo dragons have a greater variety of prey.

