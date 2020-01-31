Korean cycling champ reportedly killed in accident in Thailand

Self-styled online accident investigator Sasirin Pokpun claimed on Facebook on Friday (January 30) that a member of South Korea's national cycling team had been struck and killed on a Chiang Mai road.

Sasirin posted photos of the accident scene on Mae Rim-Samerng Road leading to Mount Mon Jaem in Mae Rim district.

She said the Korean national team is training in Thailand from January 18 to February 25, and cited unnamed witnesses as saying one of the team's members - an Asian youth cycling league champion - had been struck down by a pickup truck at about 10am on Wednesday and died at the scene soon after.

Sasirin asked anyone who happened to be passing the scene at that time in a vehicle with a dashboard camera to contact her via Line ID 'thunderxxx' so she could try and determine how the accident happened.