Korean cycling champ reportedly killed in accident in Thailand

PHOTO: Facebook/Sasirin Pokpun
The Nation/Asia News Network

Self-styled online accident investigator Sasirin Pokpun claimed on Facebook on Friday (January 30) that a member of South Korea's national cycling team had been struck and killed on a Chiang Mai road.

Sasirin posted photos of the accident scene on Mae Rim-Samerng Road leading to Mount Mon Jaem in Mae Rim district.

She said the Korean national team is training in Thailand from January 18 to February 25, and cited unnamed witnesses as saying one of the team's members - an Asian youth cycling league champion - had been struck down by a pickup truck at about 10am on Wednesday and died at the scene soon after.

Sasirin asked anyone who happened to be passing the scene at that time in a vehicle with a dashboard camera to contact her via Line ID 'thunderxxx' so she could try and determine how the accident happened.

More about
Thailand South Korea Cycling - Sport Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
5 million masks &#039;snapped up&#039;, public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
5 million masks 'snapped up', public urged against hoarding amid global shortage

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it

SERVICES