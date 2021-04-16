Korean dairy firm in sticky spot after claim its yogurt kills coronavirus

A South Korean dairy product manufacturer has come under scrutiny after it claimed tests showed its yogurt was effective in killing the coronavirus – a claim that sent its stock soaring despite a swift denial by health authorities.

The country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has asked prosecutors to press charges against Namyang Dairy Products, accusing it of breaching a ban on claiming certain kinds of food can prevent or treat diseases. The offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of 100 million won (S$119,350).

“We will continue to actively curb illegal advertisements that disturb trade order and mislead consumers,” the ministry said as it warned companies against “false and exaggerated advertisements”.

Financial authorities have also come under pressure to investigate allegations of stock manipulation, as the company’s share price began rising days before the results of the lab tests – financed by the company – were made public at a press conference on Tuesday (April 13).

Although the announcement contained a number of caveats concerning the validity of the early-stage test results, the news made headlines across the country, prompting investors to snap up the company’s shares.

The yogurt products also sold out at retail stores in a matter of hours.

As the news hit the bourse moments before the closing bell on Tuesday, the share price surged eight per cent immediately, extending an upwards swing of the stock into a sixth consecutive day.

But the exuberance was short-lived as health authorities promptly shot down suggestions the yogurt might be effective against Covid-19.

Namyang’s stock price jumped 28 per cent in the early hours of trade on Wednesday then swiftly lost ground to close more than five per cent down. On Thursday it was trading four per cent lower.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the limitations of the test meant it was “difficult to say” whether the yogurt could “serve as an actual prevention or treatment measure for the virus”.

Park Jong-su, the head of a research centre funded by Namyang Dairy, said at the press conference that the company’s fermented dairy products had been found to be effective against both Covid-19 and influenza.

Park’s team had carried out their research on monkey lung cells, incubating the virus on test dishes and applying the yogurt directly to the virus, he said.

“Our experiments showed that Bulgaris [the brand of the yogurt] helped remove the Influenza A virus with a 99.999 per cent rate of success, and Covid-19 at a 77.8 per cent success rate,” Park said.

He said he expected that the yogurt, when consumed, would be effective in killing Covid-19.

The claims were widely criticised by sceptical experts.

“It is undesirable for a scientist to publicise findings from lab tests that were directly financed by business companies through a press conference” without peer group reviews, said Professor Jung Jae-hoon at Gachon University Gil Medical Centre.

“Hundreds of materials that were effective in cells or in test tubes have turned out to be ineffective when applied to human bodies”, he said.

Professor Kim Woo-joo at the Korea University Guro Hospital said experiments of this nature needed to be monitored for a month or two.

“Unless efficacy and safety are proven through rigorous scientific clinical trials, it cannot be said that they are effective”, he said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.