Korean woman falls to her death from Pattaya condominium

A Korean woman aged between 25 and 30 fell to her death from a Pattaya condominium on Tuesday morning.

The woman's skull was cracked, there was blood dripping from her nose and mouth and her right leg was broken.

Pattaya Police Station was notified at 2 am about the incident at the condominium in Chonburi province and officers rushed over to investigate the scene.

Police discovered a "big lock of hair near the body", but wasn't sure at the time whether it was the Korean woman's.

The condominium's security guard told the police he heard the loud sound of something hitting the ground.

When he went to take a look, he was shocked to see the body of the woman and then ran to call the police and an ambulance.

The police have not revealed any more details at this time or drawn any conclusions as they need more evidence from security cameras and have to wait for an autopsy report.