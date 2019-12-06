Krabi province latest to suffer dengue outbreak as sharp rise in infections continues

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The number of people infected by the dengue fever virus has dramatically increased over the past five years, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Epidemiology, from January 1 to June 5 this year, more than 26,000 people were infected, with 41 of them succumbing to the disease. This is significantly higher than five years ago. Most of those infected were children up to and including four years old.

The most epidemic areas for dengue fever during the period were the central and northeastern regions, where 19,196 people were infected and 33 died. Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, Chantaburi, Sa Kaeo and Mukdahan were the top five provinces in which the virus had spread. Meanwhile, some 249 people have been infected with the dengue virus in Krabi province, with one person - an eight-year-old boy - dying as a result.

The Public Health and Environment Division and Village Health Volunteers of Tambol Krabi Noi in Mueang Krabi district carried out an inspection and sprayed an insecticide in Village No 6 for mosquito control and to prevent the virus spreading, after finding 11 people had become infected there.

Apichai Limanon, a medical physician in Krabi's Health Division, on Tuesday said most of the people infected were in the 15-to-25 and 10-to-14 age groups respectively, and the virus had tended to spread because of the upcoming rainy season. He also recommended that villagers empty water from any containers they were not using, and remove standing water in order to prevent mosquitos from laying eggs.

"If you find someone who seems to have the symptoms of dengue fever, urgently take them to a doctor. Taking medicine without a prescription from a doctor is not recommended," he stressed.

