Krabi's salt spring a natural wonder of the world

Hundreds of tourists are flocking to a salt spring in the Khlong Thom district of Krabi to enjoy its warmth amid the cool atmosphere.

Some 300-500 people every day visit the Khlong Thom salt spring, a famous tourist attraction Krabi province, one of only two in the world.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Some people come to get rid of fatigue, while some with more serious problems like paralysis undergo physical therapy by submerged in the water for several days.

The exercise reportedly helps the nerves to relax.

The salt spring in Khlong Thom is a natural phenomenon caused by the combination of hot water and seawater being pushed to the soil surface.

There are only two such places in the world: in the Khlong Thom district of Krabi province and another in the Czech Republic.

More than 1,000 tourists come every day during long holidays or festivals.

Originally, the salt pond of this spring was located amid a forest. Villagers in the area came to soak in the hot water for treatment.

About five years ago, the district administration improved the area to make it more convenient for people and began collecting a fee for the development of the district area.