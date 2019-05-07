Kuta lifeguards warn of high waves, strong wind

A lifeguard is on duty at Kuta Beach in Bali.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Ni Komang Erviani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Lifeguards in Bali have warned tourists to be extra vigilant at Kuta Beach because of high waves and strong wind caused by current weather conditions.

"We are warning all visitors to be careful. The high waves could be very dangerous for people doing activities at the beach," Badung lifeguard coordinator Ketut Ipel told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

High waves and strong wind have hit almost all beaches across the resort island, including Tanah Lot in Tabanan and Lebih Beach in Gianyar, since Wednesday.

In Kuta, the tide might reach 3 to 4 meters, the lifeguard coordinator said.

"Our team is closely watching the beaches during this season," he said.

Ipel further urged beachgoers to always pay attention to warning flags put up on beaches by the lifeguards.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has also issued a warning of possible strong wind and high waves across Bali and Lombok. The agency said the waves could reach up to 6 meters and urged fishermen and captains to get updated information from the agency before setting sail.

