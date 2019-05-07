Kuta lifeguards warn of high waves, strong wind

A lifeguard is on duty at Kuta Beach in Bali.

Lifeguards in Bali have warned tourists to be extra vigilant at Kuta Beach because of high waves and strong wind caused by current weather conditions.

"We are warning all visitors to be careful. The high waves could be very dangerous for people doing activities at the beach," Badung lifeguard coordinator Ketut Ipel told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

High waves and strong wind have hit almost all beaches across the resort island, including Tanah Lot in Tabanan and Lebih Beach in Gianyar, since Wednesday.

In Kuta, the tide might reach 3 to 4 meters, the lifeguard coordinator said.

"Our team is closely watching the beaches during this season," he said.