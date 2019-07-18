Labourers in Indonesia found dead from consuming too many energy drinks

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Two workers of a housing complex in East Jakarta were found dead in their rented rooms in Cakung on Tuesday after drinking too many energy drinks, the police claim.

Cakung Police criminal investigation unit head Adj. Comr. Tom Sirait said the victims, identified as Agus and Ahmad Riyono, had been found with empty sachets of energy drink powder, two bottles of energy drinks and two water bottles.

"We believe the victims died from drinking too much of those energy drinks. One package [of energy drink sachet] were drunk just by the two of them. And they did not leave the room to eat for a whole day," Tom said on Wednesday as reported by kompas.com.

He said the police had not found evidence of a struggle.

"There was no violence, there were no signs of a struggle at the scene. They're day laborers; when they were working, they were healthy. When they felt sick, they drank those kinds of drinks," Tom said.

The bodies were found on Tuesday at 7 a.m. by the workers' foreman, who thought the two were skipping work, so he came looking for them in their rented rooms.

The victims were taken to Kramat Jati Police Hospital in East Jakarta for an autopsy.

