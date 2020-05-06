Lack of tourists a death sentence for Thailand monkeys

A family of long-tailed macaques was found to have drowned in a water tank near Songkhla's Wihan Daeng Shrine on Tangkuan Hill.

It is believed that monkeys in the area are suffering from hunger and thirst now that tourists, their main source for food, have disappeared due to the pandemic.

The water tanks near the shrine are not covered, so monkeys often fall in when trying to drink water and are unable to climb out due to the depth of the tanks.

Local officials who came to find the source of bad smell emanating from the tanks found up to 30 monkey carcasses, some floating and some sunk to the bottom.

