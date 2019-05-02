Lamma's famous Island Bar to close its doors after almost 40 years in operation

The Island Bar in the village of Yung Shue Wan on Lamma Island will close at the end of the month after almost 40 years in operation. Established near the ferry pier in 1981, the family- and dog-friendly bar on Main Street is rated on TripAdvisor as one of the top 10 bars in Hong Kong.

"It is more than a bar - it is a meeting point [and a] tourist attraction for weekend hikers and international visitors," says the bar's co-owner Craig Francis, who is based in Perth in Western Australia.

But Bruce Ng, the building's owner who also lives next to the bar with a family of seven, ended the contract with the bar after enduring noise and disturbance over the years.

"When people at the bar get all happy and excited, there are also residents who have to wake up early the next day to earn a living," says Ng.

Brad Tarr (left) is a co-owner of the Island Bar.Photo: South China Morning Post

He added that his mother, who is more than 80 years old, and his family who wake up at 4am every day to run their restaurant, have been complaining about not being able to sleep due to the noise. He said furniture in their restaurants nearby was also sometimes moved by drunken customers, and that three relatives had already moved out because of the problem.

However, Francis argued that he and the bar's other co-owners had done everything within their power to keep the noise levels down.

"The owners [four of us] have done everything possible to placate the complaints. Live music - a major source of income - has ceased. Noise curfews are in place. Staff address customers personally if they are too vocal after 10pm," Francis says.

Ng said it was a pity that the bar had to close after so many years, but he had no alternative in the end. "What am I supposed to do when my neighbours and my own family keep complaining to me [about the noise]?"

He said it was unlikely that he would lease the place to another bar runner. The bar's Facebook page was inundated with comments when the news was announced early this morning.

"This is stunning and terrible news. The Island Bar is an institution and part of Lamma history and its community," wrote one Facebook user.

The Island Bar has supported local sports such as the Lamma Ladies Dragon Boat Association.Photo: South China Morning Post

"Very sorry to hear this. A cornerstone of the community. Very much hope you're able to locate new premises," wrote another.

Others have called for petitions and protests. But Lamma-based co-owner Brad Tarr says the landlord has taken a new direction and people should respect the decision.

"We don't want a witch hunt," says Tarr, who has run the bar for the past four years. "The landlord has decided to change direction and that's his decision. … he has been completely fair with keeping the rent down.

"It's sad news because the bar has supported many community events, from dragon boat races to the Lamma Cricket Club. It has also organised many fund raisers including the annual charity campaign, Operation Santa." He adds that it also supports local sports such as the Lamma Ladies Dragon Boat Association.

Tarr also confirmed that live music events stopped two years ago because of noise complaints.

Long-time Lamma resident Dave Wilkinson, who organises monthly quiz nights at the bar, says the news came as a shock.

"When we had our last quiz night I had no idea it was going to be our last one at that venue," says Wilkinson, who has lived on the island since 1991, adding he is now looking for an alternative venue.

The bar's last day open to the public is Friday, May 31.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.