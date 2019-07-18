Last body retrieved from collapse of Thai temple's riverbank pavilion

Rescuers early Thursday pulled the body of the last victim trapped under a pile of debris of a ferry-stop pavilion in Samut Songkram that collapsed into the Mae Klong River on Tuesday.

Samut Songkram assistant governor Sumet Thiraniti told reporters at 1 am Thursday that the body of Pornpilai Sualek, 24, has been retrieved after rescuers used a crane to lift the beams and heavy pieces of concrete debris on the north side of the collapsed pavilion.

The body was sent for an autopsy at the Somdej Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital.

Pornpilai was one of two people who went missing when the pavilion beside Wat Phet Samut Worawiharn collapsed.

The first body was found on Tuesday night under the collapsed structure and identified as food vendor Suree Urachuen, 37.

The traditional Thai-style concrete ferry-stop pavilion was built in 1972.

