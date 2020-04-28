'Laughable, cynical': Filipinos pan Chinese coronavirus music video as South China Sea propaganda

Thousands of Filipino social media users have panned a song written by China's Ambassador to the Philippines titled Iisang Dagat (One Sea) that was meant to celebrate ties between the two nations, claiming that it instead makes crude references to Beijing's maritime claims in the contested South China Sea.

Released on April 24 on the Chinese embassy's Facebook page, a music video of the song, written by Ambassador Huang Xilian has Mandarin and Tagalog/Pilipino lyrics and captions and splices together images of health supplies sent by Beijing to Manila to help it cope with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

It features four singers: Embassy staffer Xia Wenxin, Filipino singer Imelda Papin who was popular in the 1980s and is now a vice-governor of Camarines Sur province in the Philippines' largest island of Luzon, Filipino-Chinese Singer Jhonvid Bangayan and Chinese actor Yubin from the television series The Untamed.

On YouTube on Monday, the video had 146,000 "dislikes" as opposed to 2,000 "likes."

Of the 20,000 comments, most were negative, describing the video as "propaganda". More than 8,000 people signed a petition on Change.org demanding the video be taken down.

Newspaper columnist and Filipino-Chinese entrepreneur Wilson Lee Flores said the music video had the "wrong timing".

The Philippines is battling a continued rise in coronavirus infections despite a lockdown of its largest island of Luzon, home to more than half of the population since mid-March.

It has the highest mortality rate as a proportion of its population in Southeast Asia, with a death rate of 4.57 per million based on official reported figures.

And while Beijing has sent health supplies including protective masks and testing kits, and dispatched Chinese doctors to offer advice to strapped hospitals in the capital of Manila, there are Filipinos who still believe the coronavirus, that causes the Covid-19 illness, was brought to the country by the Chinese workers employed by online gambling outlets.

But analysts say recent confrontations involving China in the disputed South China Sea have drawn attention away from its coronavirus diplomacy and refocused it instead on its assertive maritime behaviour.

The Philippines last week filed diplomatic protests accusing China of aggressive manoeuvres against a Philippine navy boat and rejecting its formation of an administrative unit in disputed areas, following a similar move by Vietnam.

It also comes amid unease over China's deployment of coastguard and survey vessels that have disrupted Malaysian drilling operations and the arrival of Australian and US warships in the area.

The song accompanies footage showing Chinese exports coming to the aid of the Philippines and includes short clips of Philippine officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte, acknowledging the help. A segment sees foreign minister Teodoro Locsin effusively thanking China.

The lyrics include lines like "because of your love that flows like waves hand in hand, we move to a bright future, you and I are in one sea" and "the brightness gives pagasa [hope] to each country."

Pagasa is also the name of an island occupied by the Philippine military that China has been claiming.

Music teacher Mary Ann Choco said the tune of the song was "OK… but considering China's actions it's laughable. One sea that it wants all for itself. The hypocrisy of China."

Security analyst Chester Cabalza likened the release of the video to "schizophrenic behaviour" on the part of China.

"They offer clinical aid on Covid-19 but at the same time they aggressively manoeuvre their military expansion on the South China Sea."

Cabalza, who studied in the National Defence University in Beijing, pointed to a survey last November about how Filipinos perceived China and the US.

"There was a very low trust rating for China and that was before the pandemic. How much more now, if we survey Filipinos during the pandemic, they will definitely have great disenchantment with China."

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the music video was produced by the embassy, local company Chinatown TV and Guizhou Xinpan Media Company.

Flores said "I heard it's a wrong translation, the real title was supposed to be Across the Sea or Beyond the Sea. Maybe the ambassador wanted to say 'we are different countries but we all want to share the same sea'."

But Flores said it was a "wrong metaphor because there is a dispute over these islands, there should not be a metaphor about the sea… you discuss things that are common to you."

He said that "if you have a best friend and you always argue over basketball, you don't discuss this when you want to promote harmony."

Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines' Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, is one of those who find the video offensive.

On Facebook, he invited fellow Filipinos to "join me on a seek and dislike mission", tracking down various posts of the music video and voting it down.

Other Filipinos on Facebook have urged their countrymen to instead support a different music video called Save Our Seas.

It features three entertainers, a Vietnamese, a Filipino and a Malaysian, calling on "friends" to stop "them" from taking the "Great South-East".

Some social media users are saying the song is strengthening the "Milk Tea Alliance".

The term was coined after an online fight over a Thai model's coronavirus comment united pro-democracy campaigners in Asia including Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Joshua Wong and a Taiwan mayor against pro-Beijing users.

The video has clocked 1.28 million views on the Facebook page of Vietnamese rapper Tu P, one of the singers featured in the clip (some 800 users from Southeast Asia have commented, mostly Filipinos) and over 22,000 views on his YouTube channel.

An old Philippine Navy institutional video is also making the rounds on social media following the backlash against Iisang Dagat, the Inquirer reported.

The Philippine Navy video, released in time for its 110th anniversary in 2008, showcased its capabilities with the song Iisang Bangka (One Boat) by the band The Dawn as background music.

