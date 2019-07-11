Lavish house on The Peak burgled with police focused on Hong Kong protests

A house on The Peak, which looks out over Victoria Harbour, has been burgled.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

A luxury house on The Peak in Hong Kong was burgled on Wednesday as the number of break-ins soared during months of protests that have diverted resources away from other areas of policing.

Raids on homes, offices and shops over the summer increased nearly 50 per cent compared with last year as criminals take advantage of the ongoing civil unrest.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a thief broke into Overthorpe in Mount Austin Road, where one agency had listed a property for sale at HK$180 million (S$31 million).

Police, who were alerted to the break-in by a woman at about 9.30am, said one of the bedrooms had been ransacked and valuables were stolen.

"Officers pored over the security camera footage that showed a burglar broke a window and climbed into the house at about 4am," a police source said.

The investigation is being handled by detectives from the Central criminal investigation unit. No one has been arrested.

Between June and September, police figures show reports of burglary rose 48.8 per cent to 720, from 484 in the same period last year.

The number of robberies also increased 6.5 per cent to 53, while reports of snatch thefts soared 51 per cent to 62.

The Post was told last week that anti-crime operations were on a smaller scale and less frequent than previously because many officers had been drafted to deal with violent street protests.

In August, police stopped patrolling Hong Kong's streets by foot because of the lack of available officers, as well as the heightened risk of being attacked by hard-core protesters. Officers are instead patrolling in police vans.

On September 21, the deluxe mansion of Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai in Shek O was the target of a burglary. No property was stolen and police arrested a 31-year-old male visitor from mainland China for attempted burglary.

According to police statistics, protest-related crimes led to a 100 per cent rise in reports of assault on police and a significant surge in public order offences between June and September, compared with the same period last year.

Figures show reports of assault on police soared to 148, and cases of offences against public order, including unauthorised assembly, increased to 168 in the same period.

But the city's overall crime rate fell 7.2 per cent to 17,432 cases during that time period.

The number of violent crimes - including murder, rape and armed robbery - also fell by 204 to 2,901 over that period.

Hong Kong has been gripped by nearly five months of social unrest sparked by opposition to the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed the transfer of criminal suspects to the mainland.

Officers have so far fired more than 6,100 rounds of tear gas, 2,400 rubber bullets, 550 beanbag rounds and 700 sponge-tipped rounds at protesters.

Radicals have hurled petrol bombs in return, smashed up MTR stations and vandalised businesses regarded as having mainland links.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong police Theft/Burglary

TRENDING

Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES