Lavish house on The Peak burgled with police focused on Hong Kong protests

A luxury house on The Peak in Hong Kong was burgled on Wednesday as the number of break-ins soared during months of protests that have diverted resources away from other areas of policing.

Raids on homes, offices and shops over the summer increased nearly 50 per cent compared with last year as criminals take advantage of the ongoing civil unrest.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a thief broke into Overthorpe in Mount Austin Road, where one agency had listed a property for sale at HK$180 million (S$31 million).

Police, who were alerted to the break-in by a woman at about 9.30am, said one of the bedrooms had been ransacked and valuables were stolen.

"Officers pored over the security camera footage that showed a burglar broke a window and climbed into the house at about 4am," a police source said.

The investigation is being handled by detectives from the Central criminal investigation unit. No one has been arrested.

Between June and September, police figures show reports of burglary rose 48.8 per cent to 720, from 484 in the same period last year.