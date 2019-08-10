Lawyers condemn 'secretive' transfer of Papuan treason suspects to East Kalimantan

Human rights activists who are part of the Papuan Civil Coalition condemned the Papua Police for transferring treason suspects from Papua to East Kalimantan without their knowledge.

The activists, including the suspects' lawyers, claimed that the plan was done without any legal basis.

The coalition that represented seven suspects of treason said they were surprised to learn about the transfer on Friday.

"The transfer process was secretly done, denying the prisoners' rights to legal assistance," the coalition said in a press statement over the weekend, adding the Law and Human Rights Ministry had yet to issue a letter to justify the move. "With that, the Papua Police chief and the police' investigator jointly abuse Article 85 of the KUHAP [Criminal Law Procedures Code]," the statement said.

The coalition, therefore, urged the police chief to reverse the transfer. The police should respect the suspects' rights to legal aid, the coalition added.