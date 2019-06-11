LayanganPutus: How viral story stirs debate about polygamy, life after divorce in Indonesia

A Facebook status update posted by a woman who had to struggle financially while taking care of her four children after a divorce went viral and has stirred debate on social media about women's rights and the Islamic hijrah (born again) movement.

The story was posted by a woman identified only as Mommi ASF, who decided to delete her post after it went viral.

The story has been trending on Twitter since some users posted screen captures of the status updates on the social media platform with the hashtag #layanganputus.

Layangan putus is the Indonesian phrase for a kite with a broken thread. The author uses the phrase to describe her post-divorce life.

The story describes Mommi ASF's personal record of how her eight-year marriage broke up after her husband, said to be a well-known preacher who has a YouTube channel dedicated to Islamic preaching, married a younger woman.

According to the story, one day the husband left home without a word for days, making Mommi worried that he had left for the Middle East to join a militant organisation.

She later found out that her husband had gone on a honeymoon with another woman to Turkey, a woman he married without blessings from nor acknowledgement of the first wife.