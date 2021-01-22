At least 16 coronavirus deaths at home since December in Japan

At least 16 novel coronavirus patients have died at home while recuperating from the virus since December last year, a Yomiuri Shimbun review of data for Tokyo and seven other prefectures has found.

The deaths coincide with an ongoing shortage of hospital beds and include multiple patients who were sent home with mild cases, only to have their symptoms take a sudden turn for the worse.

Thursday marked the second week of the state of emergency declared for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, 30,230 individuals were recuperating from the coronavirus at home on Jan 13, a figure that underscores the urgent need to bolster healthcare protocols for such patients.

Of the 16 fatalities, Tokyo accounted for the highest number, with six deaths. Tochigi and Kanagawa prefectures both reported two deaths, followed by Gunma, Chiba, Osaka and Hiroshima with one apiece.

Kyoto Prefecture also reported two deaths, although their tally included a patient who lived in Shiga Prefecture but was confirmed ill by the Kyoto City government.

The 11 people whose ages were disclosed ranged from their 50s to 80s.

In Tokyo, a man in his 80s tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 7 but was unable to find a hospital that would admit him on Jan 8. Although the man’s symptoms seemed to improve initially, his condition later deteriorated, and he died on Jan 11.

On Jan. 15, hospitalisation was advised for an Osaka man in his 60s after he contracted the virus. He declined, saying that the worst of his symptoms had abated. He died in his home the following day.

In Tochigi Prefecture, two asymptomatic patients died suddenly while recovering at home on Jan. 4 and Jan. 12.

According to the health ministry, the number of people recuperating at home sharply increased during the year-end and New Year holidays. As of Jan. 13, the figure exceeded 30,000, nearly 3.8 times more than on Dec 16.

