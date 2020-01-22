Legalise sex toys and pornography to cut rape, says Thai MP

A Thai MP has proposed legalising sex toys and pornography as a way to cut rape offences and other sexual assaults.

Treerat Sirichantaropas, a spokesman for a committee tasked with combating rape, said in a Facebook post on Monday he believed legalising pornography and sex toys would help to cut the number of sexual assault cases reported in the country.

Treerat, who is also secretary of the Pheu Thai Plus think tank, said about 30,000 rape cases were reported every year, the majority of them filed by victims aged between 15 and 19 years.

Pornography and sex toys are taboo in Thailand's conservative and hierarchical society, and dissemination of pornographic materials over the internet is a criminal offence punishable with jail terms of up to five years and fines up to 100,000 baht (S$4,441). Though some pornography filters through on the internet, the government does its best to block offending websites.

Treerat argued that legalising sex toys and pornography would "be one way to reduce rape" as it would give perpetrators a release for their sexual urges.

He said convicted rapists didn't usually receive adequate jail sentences, meaning they were likely to repeat the crime once they were released from prison.

"We need to reconsider whether our criminal sentencing is harsh enough and can tackle the problem," Treerat said. "A prison term does not reduce rape statistics."

However, the Foundation for Women's Programme Director Usa Lerdsrisuntad said Treerat's proposal of legalising pornography was at best "irrelevant".

"There is available pornography on the internet. There is also a private use of pornography among couples, for example. It cannot be said that legalising pornography or sex toys would increase or reduce rape cases."

Usa said rape was not primarily about sexual urges but about power.