Levy on foreign tourists begins in Bali's Nusa Penida

PHOTO: Unsplash
Ni Komang Erviani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan are still among the most popular tourist destinations in Bali, with thousands of visitors, both local and foreign, travelling to the islands every day.

However, starting on Monday, foreign tourists will be required to pay a fee to go there, namely Rp 15,000 (S$1.44) per person for toddlers and Rp 25,000 for adults.

The levy is mandated by Klungkung regency administration bylaw No. 5/2018 on recreational and sports sites retribution, which was approved by the Klungkung Council last year.

It is collected upon the foreign tourists' arrival and is valid for all three islands.

"Tourist should only pay one time to visit the three islands," Klungkung Tourist Agency head Nengah Sukasta told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Nengah said the funds would be used to improve the islands' infrastructure.

All three are part of Nusa Penida district and under the regency's authority.

"We will send the money back to Nusa Penida [district] to improve its infrastructure," he said.

Nengah is optimistic that foreign visitors would not protest the Rp 25,000 levy as they could enjoy the many tourist destinations across the three islands.

More about

Tourist attractions Tourism Bali INDONESIA
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Adorable wedding photos of Mario Ho and Ming Xi revealed
Donnie Yen nails &#039;Bottle Cap Challenge&#039; blindfolded
Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Too much, too young: Singapore schoolchildren&#039;s struggles with stress
Too much, too young: Singapore schoolchildren's struggles with stress
Cambodian farmer finds daughter&#039;s skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
&#039;I also like baby&#039;: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with actress Angelababy
'I also like baby': Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with Angelababy

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: Free durian giveaway at Audio House
Good deals must share: Free durian giveaway by Audio House
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
8 Best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore
8 Best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him

SERVICES