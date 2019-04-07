Levy on foreign tourists begins in Bali's Nusa Penida

Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan are still among the most popular tourist destinations in Bali, with thousands of visitors, both local and foreign, travelling to the islands every day.

However, starting on Monday, foreign tourists will be required to pay a fee to go there, namely Rp 15,000 (S$1.44) per person for toddlers and Rp 25,000 for adults.

The levy is mandated by Klungkung regency administration bylaw No. 5/2018 on recreational and sports sites retribution, which was approved by the Klungkung Council last year.

It is collected upon the foreign tourists' arrival and is valid for all three islands.

"Tourist should only pay one time to visit the three islands," Klungkung Tourist Agency head Nengah Sukasta told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.