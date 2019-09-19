Life sentence for murderer of young couple at Thailand's Buddha Mountain

The Pattaya Provincial Court on Wednesday sentenced to death former Phuket bar owner Panya "Sia Auan Bangla" Yingdang for the double murder of a one-time teen beauty queen and her partner, but commuted the penalty to life imprisonment because he had confessed.

Pavena Namuangrak and her partner Anantachai Jaritram were shot dead in the parking lot of Khao Chijan Buddha Mountain, a local tourist attraction, on July 29, 2018.

Also sentenced first to death and then life behind bars were Kiattisak Surangsaengmeeboon, who drove Panya to the scene of the murders, and hired gunman Narong Warintarawet.

A fourth defendant, Sayan Srisk, who pointed out the victims, was sentenced to life imprisonment, reduced to 50 years. Jirasak Unaibun, the gang's second driver, and Panya's bodyguard Krissana Srisuk were each jailed for 16 years.