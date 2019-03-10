Locals in Indonesia catch 2.5-metre crocodile after it scares them for months

Residents of Makarti Nauli, Kolang district, Central Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra, caught on Saturday a 2.5-meter-long crocodile they say has been terrorising them for a few months.

They caught the 100-kilogram predator in the Siordang River some 150 m from their residences.

Makarti Nauli subdistrict head Nasrul said they caught the female animal using a net trap containing chicken meat and buffalo blood as bait.

"A male crocodile is maybe still out there because locals once saw a pair of them getting into the river," Nasrul told The Jakarta Post, Saturday.

Locals were still hunting the other crocodile, he added, while the one caught had been sent to the local forestry agency.

The crocodiles were reported to have been terrorising Makarti Nauli residents since early this year. So far no fatalities or injuries had been reported because of any crocodile attack, but the subdistrict administration had warned people, especially those living along the banks of the Siordang River, to be more cautious when near the water.

"We have called on people, especially children, not to play, take a bath, wash, or go fishing in the river," said Nasrul.