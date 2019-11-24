Long queues as voting kicks off in first polls since Hong Kong protest crisis erupted

Hongkongers were up early to cast their vote in the first public election since the mass protests broke out in June, with young people among those waiting in long queues before polling stations opened.

A record 4.1 million Hong Kong residents are registered to vote in the district council elections on Sunday, when 1,090 candidates contest 452 seats.

In 18 districts across the city, they will directly elect councillors, who handle community-level affairs such as transport and public facilities.

But the elections are widely seen as a barometer of support for the anti-government protest movement and Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's leadership.

Carrie Lam casts her vote at Raimondi College before appealing for the relative calm in the city to continue after the elections.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

After voting at Raimondi College in Robinson Road, Lam said many Hong Kong people hoped the calmness in the city over the last few days could continue after the polls.

"In recent days we have seen society returning to peace. Many residents expressed that they value this calm on social media or other platforms," she said after voting.

"I hope this stability over the last few days is not only for today's election, but I hope it means everyone does not want such chaos in Hong Kong, and we can leave these difficult times so that we can start afresh."

More than 600 polling stations are due to open between 7.30am and 10.30pm.

By 8.30am, nearly 158,000 people, or 3.82 per cent of the registered total, had cast their vote.

The turnout rate for the first hour of polling was three times higher than for the same period in 2015, when only 39,900 people, or 1.28 per cent, had voted.