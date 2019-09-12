Look at the Amazon, not us: Indonesia claims handling forest fires better than other nations

Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD played down on Friday recent reports from several organisations regarding Indonesia's forest fires in 2019, saying that the country is better off than other countries that also suffered from forest fires.

"We are thankful that in 2019 we could handle forest fires better than other countries that also have troubles with forest and land fires," he said after attending an inter-ministerial coordination meeting at the Environment and Forestry Ministry.

"While we still had fires in several different places in 2019, Indonesia is the most secured," he added.

The issue has been in the spotlight after a report from the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) found that this year's forest fires in Indonesia have released more carbon emissions than the forest fires that are raging in the Brazilian Amazon.

According to the CAMS, the total estimated equivalent amount of carbon emissions from forest and land fires in Indonesia was 720 megatons, almost twice that of Brazil's 366 megatons between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30.

Deputy Environment and Forestry Minister Alue Dohong previously denied that the country's forest and land fires were the sole cause of global problems and he pointed the finger at forest fires in other countries, particularly Brazil.

"I think forest fires are not only faced by Indonesia. If you take a look at Brazil, how many millions of hectares are burned there?" he said on Wednesday in Madrid.

According to ministry data, a total of 942,485 hectares of land were burned between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 in Indonesia, while a recent report by an environmental research group, the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), estimated 1.64 million hectares were burned over the period across seven provinces in the country.

The different methods that were used in estimating the scope of the fires could be the reason behind the difference between ministry and CIFOR data.

The ministry analyzes data based on hot spot images from the Landsat 8 OLI/TIRS satellite, combined with reports from the ground to create the data, while CIFOR data uses Google Earth Engine with images of burned land taken by Sentinel-2 satellites.