Look at the Amazon, not us: Indonesia claims handling forest fires better than other nations

This picture taken on Sept. 23 shows Indonesian firefighters battling a peatland forest fire in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra.
PHOTO: AFP
Kharishar Kahfi
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD played down on Friday recent reports from several organisations regarding Indonesia's forest fires in 2019, saying that the country is better off than other countries that also suffered from forest fires.

"We are thankful that in 2019 we could handle forest fires better than other countries that also have troubles with forest and land fires," he said after attending an inter-ministerial coordination meeting at the Environment and Forestry Ministry.

"While we still had fires in several different places in 2019, Indonesia is the most secured," he added.

The issue has been in the spotlight after a report from the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) found that this year's forest fires in Indonesia have released more carbon emissions than the forest fires that are raging in the Brazilian Amazon.

According to the CAMS, the total estimated equivalent amount of carbon emissions from forest and land fires in Indonesia was 720 megatons, almost twice that of Brazil's 366 megatons between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30.

Deputy Environment and Forestry Minister Alue Dohong previously denied that the country's forest and land fires were the sole cause of global problems and he pointed the finger at forest fires in other countries, particularly Brazil.

"I think forest fires are not only faced by Indonesia. If you take a look at Brazil, how many millions of hectares are burned there?" he said on Wednesday in Madrid.

According to ministry data, a total of 942,485 hectares of land were burned between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 in Indonesia, while a recent report by an environmental research group, the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), estimated 1.64 million hectares were burned over the period across seven provinces in the country.

The different methods that were used in estimating the scope of the fires could be the reason behind the difference between ministry and CIFOR data.

The ministry analyzes data based on hot spot images from the Landsat 8 OLI/TIRS satellite, combined with reports from the ground to create the data, while CIFOR data uses Google Earth Engine with images of burned land taken by Sentinel-2 satellites.

Experts, however, have advised against playing the blame game. CAMS scientist Mark Parrington said that, although the carbon figures were "equivalent", a direct comparison between Brazil and Indonesia was "not particularly meaningful" due to differences in vegetation and fuel types burning in the two places.  

"We cannot compare between carbon emissions [in Indonesia and Brazil] because calculating carbon emissions in peatland uses a different method," Greenpeace Indonesia forest campaign team leader Arie Rompas told The Jakarta Post on Friday.

Comparing the severity of forest fires based on the size of the fire is also misleading, experts say, as the countries do not have the same percentage of forest coverage relative to overall land.

"From an area perspective, the size of forest fires in Indonesia are smaller than in Brazil because Indonesia has smaller forest coverage. The size ratio is around 1:3 if I'm not mistaken," World Resource Institute (WRI) Indonesia forest and climate senior manager Arief Wijaya said.

A more objective approach would be to compare the percentage of the forest engulfed in fire, he added.

Comparisons aside, both experts agreed that better law enforcement was needed to protect Indonesia's shrinking rainforests.

"If we take a step back, we can see that, globally, forest fires are a symptom of poor land-use governance. To fix that, we need better law enforcement," Arief said.

Greenpeace also criticised the government for failing to collect penalties from corporations that were found guilty of causing environmental damage by burning land and forests.

"Currently, there are still Rp 18.9 trillion [S$1.8 billion] in fines that haven't been paid by corporations. Despite a court verdict demanding them to pay, the government has failed to collect it," Arie said.

In addition to enforcing the law, experts also say that peatland restoration is needed to prevent forest fires from occurring in the future.

"Because the fires occurred in peatland areas, where it was purposefully made dry then burned, the government must restore the peatland so it becomes moist again. Peatland areas that were affected by the fires must be restored and the ones that are still in good shape must be protected," Arie said.

To prevent forest fires in 2020, the ministry's forest and land fire control director, Raffles Panjaitan, said the government was ready to roll out initiatives, including handing out incentives to villages in forest-fire prone areas that did not burn land to make way for farms or plantations.

"The government would hand out incentives to villages in fire-prone areas so they could diversify their income and stop burning land to plant oil palm trees," he said.

He said the incentives would vary and include increased amounts of village funds for villages that stopped burning land. 

More about
INDONESIA forest fires Amazon

TRENDING

Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES