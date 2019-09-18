Lorry owner in India fined a record $12,500 for traffic violations

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Star/Asia News Network

A transport company owner in Nagaland, India, was fined 653,100 rupees (S$12,594) for various traffic violations by a single lorry under newly implemented traffic laws in the country, Malaysia Nanban reported. Authorities found that the vehicle contravened noise and exhaust emission requirements.

The lorry was also carrying passengers, had no insurance and did not have the ownership documents, police said.

Police said the hefty fine was the highest so far levied under the new rules.

The new laws went into effect nationwide on Sept 1, which saw the fines for various offences increasing by several fold.

Police officers were conducting a traffic check in Odisha when the lorry from the neighbouring state was stopped for inspection.

Many lorry owners also received fines mainly for driving without proper licences and overloading.

More about
india traffic offences

TRENDING

Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse&#039;s corpse after strangling her
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they&#039;re too poor to buy milk
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk
Mayday&#039;s Ashin&#039;s surprise cameo in Jay Chou&#039;s newest MV isn&#039;t the only easter egg in it
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Senior manager lost $1 million in &#039;inheritance money&#039; scam
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict

LIFESTYLE

$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S&#039;pore outlet &amp; other deals this week
$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S'pore outlet & other deals this week
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can &#039;matchmake&#039; you with a stranger
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents

SERVICES