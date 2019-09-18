Lorry owner in India fined a record $12,500 for traffic violations

A transport company owner in Nagaland, India, was fined 653,100 rupees (S$12,594) for various traffic violations by a single lorry under newly implemented traffic laws in the country, Malaysia Nanban reported. Authorities found that the vehicle contravened noise and exhaust emission requirements.

The lorry was also carrying passengers, had no insurance and did not have the ownership documents, police said.

Police said the hefty fine was the highest so far levied under the new rules.

The new laws went into effect nationwide on Sept 1, which saw the fines for various offences increasing by several fold.

Police officers were conducting a traffic check in Odisha when the lorry from the neighbouring state was stopped for inspection.

Many lorry owners also received fines mainly for driving without proper licences and overloading.