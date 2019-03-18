Love triangle leaves two men dead in Chiangmai

A woman's husband and her young lover were both killed after an altercation at an apartment building in Chiang Mai on Sunday morning.

Samruay Sukjui, 57, and Banphot Pimpa, 28, both died of knife wounds. The deaths were reported to Chang Phuak Police Station at 7am.

Samruay's younger brother, Charoensap Sukjui, told police that Banphot used to stay at the same apartment building and developed a romantic relationship with Samruay's 50-year-old wife.

"When my brother found out about the affair three months ago, he got the landlord to evict Banphot," Charoensap said.

Police said evidence suggested Banphot might have held a grudge against Samruay and plotted to attack him later. Banphot reportedly hid himself inside a bathroom of the room Suamruay's family had rented and attacked Samruay the minute he opened the bathroom door. Samruay fought back and stabbed Banphot too.

"I heard noise of some kind of fight. So, I shouted to ask what was happening. My nephew said someone had killed his dad. At that minute, I saw a blood-soaked Banphot come out," Charoensap said. When police arrived at the scene, they found Samruay's body inside the bathroom and Banphot's body just outside the apartment building.