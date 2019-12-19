Macau handover anniversary: Xi Jinping begins visit by heaping praise on city for sticking to 'one country, two systems' policy

China's President Xi Jinping began a three-day visit to Macau on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, heaping praise on the city's government for "fully and accurately" implementing the "one country, two systems" principle under which it is administered and for defending national security.

Xi made no mention of neighbouring Hong Kong, which has been rocked by anti-government and anti-Beijing protests since June, but his contrasting compliments for Macau were widely interpreted as disapproval of the former British colony's performance.

Hours before his arrival, six activists and at least six more journalists from Hong Kong were denied entry to Macau as the authorities placed the city under an unprecedented security lockdown.

Xi, visiting Macau for the second time since 2014, is expected to announce new policies aimed at diversifying the casino hub's economy and developing it into an international financial centre.

"The achievement and progress that Macau has made after returning to the motherland has made people feel proud," the president declared in his opening remarks upon landing at Macau's airport.

Xi said Macau, which was run by the Portuguese until December 1999, had been serious about implementing one country, two systems with its own characteristics. Under the principle, which applies to Hong Kong as well, the two cities are promised a high degree of autonomy under Chinese rule.

In his four-minute speech, Xi urged Macau residents to work together and map out a "beautiful blueprint" for the city's future development.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi told Macau's outgoing leader Chief Executive Fernando Chui Sai-on that his administration had "fully and accurately" implemented its governing formula, and worked in accordance with China's constitution and the city's own Basic Law, or mini-constitution.

Xi hailed the Macau government for its achievements in many areas, including defending national security, maintaining social stability, fostering economic development, improving people's lives, and deepening co-operation with mainland China. The central government fully recognised Chui's work, the president said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets children waving the flags upon his arrival in Macau. PHOTO: AFP

Macau passed its national security bill under Article 23 of the Basic Law without any public backlash and large-scale protests in 2009. Hong Kong's government tried to do the same in 2003, but was forced to give up when half a million people took to the streets fearing their rights and freedoms would be undermined.

Chui will be succeeded by Ho Iat-seng, the former president of the city's legislature.

Macau-based commentator Larry So Man-yum said the "characteristics" that Xi noted the city had applied in adhering to its governing formula referred to political stability.

He said it was clear from Xi's remarks, and the financial policies he was expected to unveil, that Beijing considered Macau the "good boy" deserving to be rewarded, unlike "bad boy" Hong Kong.