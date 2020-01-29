Malaysian mum reunited with son left in Thailand

Harian Metro reported that a Malaysian boy was reunited with his mother who had left him behind at a petrol station in Thailand.

The incident went viral when Thai police in Pattani posted a photograph of the boy in a yellow T-shirt with a Thai policeman at the petrol station in Palas, Pattani, where he was allegedly left behind by his mother.

A Wisma Putra spokesman confirmed the incident and said that the mother had been reunited with her son shortly after realising that he was missing.

"The Malaysian consulate-general in Songkhla confirmed that the child is now with his mother.

"She did not intentionally leave him behind and had turned around about 30 minutes later to pick him up," the spokesman added.