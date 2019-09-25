Malaysian students to be evacuated from Riau, Jambi provinces after haze emergency declared

PETALING JAYA - A total of 306 Malaysian students in Pekanbaru and Jambi cities in Sumatra will be evacuated after a state of emergency was declared in Riau province due to severe haze, Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said.

Nadma said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 24) that 165 students will be brought to Malaysia, while 141 others will be evacuated to the Malaysia Hall in Jakarta.

Pekanbaru is the capital of Riau province, while Jambi is the provincial capital of neighbouring Jambi province.

Malaysia's Wisma Putra, the Foreign Ministry, said in a separate statement that the government decided to initiate the evacuation process after the emergency was declared in the area.

Nadma said Riau governor Syamsuar on Monday declared a state of emergency for the province from that day to Oct 31, which may be extended if the air pollution situation does not improve.