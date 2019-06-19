Male burglar dons hijab disguise in foiled burglary at women's shared house in Java

A man disguised as a woman was caught red-handed as he tried to steal underwear and other personal belongings from a female nursing student at a kos (share house) in Tangerang, Banten.

Local residents caught the 28-year-old man, Sulion, dressed as a female nursing student in the act of burglarizing a room at the kos in Karangsari subdistrict, Neglasari.

Tangerang Police spokesperson Comr. Abdul Rachim said on Monday that Sulion had broke into the room while dressed as a student of the nursing academy.

"He was disguised as a female student and wore [the academy's] uniform, along with accessories and hijab," Abdul said as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com.