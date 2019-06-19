Male burglar dons hijab disguise in foiled burglary at women's shared house in Java

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A man disguised as a woman was caught red-handed as he tried to steal underwear and other personal belongings from a female nursing student at a kos (share house) in Tangerang, Banten.

Local residents caught the 28-year-old man, Sulion, dressed as a female nursing student in the act of burglarizing a room at the kos in Karangsari subdistrict, Neglasari.

Tangerang Police spokesperson Comr. Abdul Rachim said on Monday that Sulion had broke into the room while dressed as a student of the nursing academy.

"He was disguised as a female student and wore [the academy's] uniform, along with accessories and hijab," Abdul said as quoted by wartakota.tribunnews.com.

Sulion reportedly broke into the nursing student's room in the kos at 8.30am and attempted to steal two bags containing underwear, a pair of shoes, a pair of sports pants and a T-shirt.

Rachim said that the victim was initially not suspicious of Sulion and simply assumed that he was a fellow student at the nursing academy and a resident at the kos.

"At first it was thought that the perpetrator was a woman, until the victim lifted the hijab and realised that he was a man. The victim called for help as he was about to flee and nearby residents caught him," he said.

Sulion is being held at the Neglasari Police station for questioning.

Theft/Burglary INDONESIA
