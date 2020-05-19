Mall, business operators in Thailand advised to clean toilets every 2 hours

The Department of Health has urged business and mall operators to clean public toilets every two hours to prevent Covid-19 from spreading after the government relaxed its lockdown restrictions and allowed malls and other businesses to reopen since Sunday.

“Public toilets have a high risk of Covid-19 spreading as the virus can be contracted via saliva and droplets from coughing and sneezing,” said department director-general Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn on Monday (May 18).

“As people use the toilets they will place their hands on many surfaces that the droplets could stick to, such as sanitaryware, bidet sprays, faucets, door handles and locks.

"If they don’t wash their hands properly and touch their face they could contract the virus.”

According to Panpimol, it is recommended that public toilets be thoroughly cleaned every two hours.

“You can use either disinfectant or ordinary bathroom cleaning products, they are both efficient in preventing the virus from sticking to these surfaces,” she added.

“After a cleaning, make sure to properly clean the mop and other cleaning materials used and dry them in a ventilated area,” she said.

“Furthermore, cleaning staff must wear face masks, rubber gloves, rubber aprons and rubber boots while working and avoid touching their faces unnecessarily.

"After the cleaning they must wash their hands with soap and water,” Panpimol advised.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.