Malls head list of venues due to reopen in Thailand at end of week

The government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday (May 11) revealed the draft list of venues and activities allowed to reopen or restart under the second phase of lockdown easing, which is expected to take place on Sunday, May 17.

The list is not final and more items may be added later, said the centre's spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin. The list will be finalised on May 15.

Shopping malls, community malls and department stores - except for cinemas, bowling alleys, fitness centres, water theme parks, fun parks, convention halls and Buddha image shops. Food outlets in office buildings - including restaurants, canteens, beverage shops, ice cream and dessert shops. Retail and wholesale shops. Beauty salons (for treatments that take no longer than two hours), nail salons. Beauty clinics, slimming centres. Outdoor sports stadiums (no spectators allowed). Floral gardens, botanical gardens, museums, public libraries, galleries. Traditional massage shops (foot massage only). Production of TV programmes, advertising and fashion shoots (crew limited to five). Meetings inside and outside workplaces via video conferencing software.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.