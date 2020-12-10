Man, 30, killed after his car slams into barrier, falls off Thai expressway

A man was killed after his car hit a barrier at high speed and careened off Burapha Withi Expressway, also known as Bang Na Expressway, crashing onto the road below early on Wednesday (Dec 9).

Bang Sao Thong police in Samut Prakan province were alerted to the accident at the 25 km marker at 12.30am.

At the scene they found an overturned white Nissan Almera on Debaratna Road (formerly Bang Na-Trad Road), with its roof completely flattened from the impact of falling off the expressway.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Officials had to use a metal cutter to bring the man’s body out, after which it was sent to Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for an autopsy.

He was later identified as Sawat Charnlekha, aged 30.

Witnesses reportedly told police that he was driving at high speed on the expressway above Debaratna Road before the car lost control near the expressway’s exit and slammed into a barrier.

The impact sent the car flying off the expressway and onto the road below.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident.