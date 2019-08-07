Man, 65, robbed of $17,400 in cash, valuables outside mahjong parlour

The victim had just left the residential building through the back entrance when he was robbed.

A citywide police manhunt was under way for three masked robbers who mugged a 65-year-old man at knifepoint early on Monday in northern Hong Kong, stealing more than HK$100,000 (S$17,400) in cash and valuables.

The robbery occurred soon after 3am when the victim left a mahjong parlour in a residential block and was intercepted by three masked men at the building's ground-floor rear exit in Wai Shin Street, Tai Po.

"The culprits threatened the victim with two knives and robbed him of a Rolex watch, a gold necklace and a gold bracelet along with HK$2,000," a police source said.