Man, 65, robbed of $17,400 in cash, valuables outside mahjong parlour

The victim had just left the residential building through the back entrance when he was robbed.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

A citywide police manhunt was under way for three masked robbers who mugged a 65-year-old man at knifepoint early on Monday in northern Hong Kong, stealing more than HK$100,000 (S$17,400) in cash and valuables.

The robbery occurred soon after 3am when the victim left a mahjong parlour in a residential block and was intercepted by three masked men at the building's ground-floor rear exit in Wai Shin Street, Tai Po.

"The culprits threatened the victim with two knives and robbed him of a Rolex watch, a gold necklace and a gold bracelet along with HK$2,000," a police source said.

According to police, the victim was unhurt and the stolen valuables were worth about HK$100,000.

The robbers fled on foot towards Wai Yi Street before officers arrived.

Police combed the area, but no arrests were made.

The three men, thought to be aged about 30, were wearing masks and dark clothes.

Officers also checked the flat, which was allegedly used as an illegal mahjong parlour, but no one was inside.

The source said the mahjong parlour's operator and gamblers had left the flat before police arrived.

He said that as three robbers were involved it was possible they originally targeted the parlour but ran into the victim and changed plans.

Police handled 29 reports of robbery across the city in the first four months this year. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"We are still trying to collect CCTV footage in an effort to identify the robbers and their escape route," he said.

Detectives from Tai Po criminal investigation unit are handling the robbery case. The special duties squad of Tai Po police will follow up on the illegal mahjong parlour.

In the first four months of this year, police handled 29 reports of robbery across the city.

Separately, officers were called to a village house on Ting Kok Road, Tai Po shortly before 9am after receiving a report of a burglary from its 55-year-old male tenant.

More than HK$360,000 in foreign currency and valuables including watches and gold ornaments were stolen from the house, according to police. Police said the house's balcony door was prised open.

Police figures show there were 527 reports of burglary in the first four months of this year, up 4.2 per cent compared with 506 cases in the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

