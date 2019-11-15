Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies

A 70-year-old cleaner reportedly hit on the head by a brick during a clash between anti-government protesters and residents in the Hong Kong border town of Sheung Shui on Wednesday has died.

He was one of three men - aged between 15 and 70 - ­critically injured during confrontations over the past few days as clashes and protests rocked the city all week.

A spokesman for Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin confirmed that the man had died at 10.51pm on Thursday.

A hospital source said he had been admitted to the neurosurgery high-dependency unit and had not regained consciousness since being injured.

The case will be referred to the Coroner's Court for follow-up.

Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung of the police public relations branch told a regular briefing earlier on Thursday that investigations were under way.

"Video footage shows he was only taking pictures at the scene," Kong said.

Superintendent Steve Li Kwai-wah of the organised crime and triad bureau said the force had identified a number of suspects and hoped to bring them to justice soon.