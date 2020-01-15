Man and woman die after falling from upscale Tsim Sha Tsui flat

The victims were found in an outdoor seating area on the fourth floor of the K11 Musea shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.
PHOTO: South China Moring Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

A man and a woman have died after falling from their room in an upscale waterfront apartment building in Hong Kong.

The pair were discovered on Wednesday morning in the outdoor seating area of a cafe on the fourth floor of the K11 Musea shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, at about 10.45am.

A source said police were investigating whether the duo, who were British passport holders, committed suicide.

The source said two signed suicide notes had been found in the bedroom of the K11 Artus serviced apartment, along with a white powder on a desk which police suspect could be cocaine.

"We believe the two victims fell in the early hours of Wednesday when the restaurant closed, and their bodies were found when staff arrived for work," the source said.

The notes, one in Chinese and one in English, made reference to the pair's sadness at the ongoing anti-government protests, and their opposition to the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The woman also held a Hong Kong ID card.

Police were checking security footage to rule out foul play.

"We suspect it was a suicide pact," the source said. "Further investigation is needed to confirm this."

The serviced apartment is property of New World Development. The Post has approached New World Development for comment.

Hong Kong has been gripped by more than seven months of social unrest, sparked by opposition to an extradition bill, since withdrawn, which would have allowed the transfer of suspects to stand trial in mainland China, among other jurisdictions.

Demonstrations have repeatedly ended in clashes between anti-government protesters and police.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in the South China Monring Post.

