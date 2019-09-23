Man arrested after suspected break-in attempt at luxury home of Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li

Richard Li’s mansion in Shek O.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Peace Chiu
South China Morning Post

A man has been arrested after a suspected break-in attempt at the super-deluxe mansion of Hong Kong second-generation tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai in the seaside retreat of Shek O.

Police said they received a report at 7.26am on Saturday from the residence along Big Wave Bay Road of a person acting suspiciously, with the caller suspecting a case of attempted burglary.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that no property had gone missing at the mansion after a preliminary check.

The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old mainland Chinese man, was arrested for attempted burglary. A criminal investigation team in Eastern district is following up on the matter.

The site is owned by Shek O Development Company. According to Land Registry information, the company leased the site to Richard Li for 75 years in 1999.

Li is the younger son of Li Ka-shing and chairman of telecoms and media giant PCCW.

The tranquillity and scenic views of Big Wave Bay, located on the southeastern tip of Hong Kong Island, makes it popular among the rich and famous.

Pony Ma Huateng, co-founder of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings, also has an address in Shek O.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

