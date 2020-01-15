Man arrested after taking picture of Hong Kong police in restaurant

In videos shared online, Ho is seen being held against a wall by two men.
PHOTO: Facebook
Zoe Low
South China Morning Post

A man was held for assault and possession of illegal weapons on Tuesday after allegedly catching two off-duty policemen on camera while taking pictures of a Sham Shui Po food court, in what a local councillor decried as an "arbitrary arrest".

Police said the man, a 23-year-old surnamed Ho, had aimed a flashlight at the officers so they took him to a police station for further investigation.

He was still under detention by 11pm, but had been sent to Caritas Medical Centre after he said he felt unwell.

Sham Shui Po district councillor Leos Lee Man-ho, who said he got to the Kitchen Food Court minutes after the arrest at about 3pm, said that Ho's father claimed his son was beaten at the police station and that he had not heard anything about a flashlight.

"It is definitely an arbitrary arrest. Taking pictures is not illegal," Lee said.

He said diners at the venue inside the Dragon Centre mall told him Ho had been taking photos of the area when the two off-duty policemen approached him and said he had taken their pictures.

In two videos shared on social media, the young man is seen being detained and held against a wall by two men. "Am I not allowed to take a picture?" Ho asks the men, one of whom claims he violated his privacy by taking a picture of him.

Ho then shows the two men the pictures on his phone and asks if they are in the pictures.

One of the men repeatedly tells him: "You caught me on camera." There is no mention of Ho using a flashlight in either of the two 50-second clips, nor can he be seen holding one.

One video shows other diners demanding to know if the two men are police officers, and one of them eventually showing his warrant card.

They tell Ho they are taking him to the police station and will investigate the contents of his mobile phone.

Police said they found an 18cm (7-inch) flashlight and flashlight parts among his belongings.

Over the summer, police said laser pointers used by anti-government protesters were dangerous and deemed them offensive weapons.

In November, a 16-year-old boy became the first person to be convicted of possessing a laser pointer.

Lee said another district councillor, barrister Lawrence Lau Wai-chung, was providing legal assistance to Ho.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong police

TRENDING

Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES