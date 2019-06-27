Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Hong Kong ferry pier dispute

The incident took place at the Star Ferry pier in Central on the night of June 16 as the two men were waiting in line for a ferry.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post

A man has been arrested for murder over the death of a man whom he clashed with in an argument over queuing at a Central ferry pier.

The 26-year-old salesman was said to have fought with a 63-year-old gardener at the Star Ferry pier at Central on Man Kwong Street at about 10pm on June 16.

He was believed to have had a verbal exchange with the older man at the pier, where they were both waiting in line for a ferry to Tsim Sha Tsui.

The younger man, who had earlier attended the anti-extradition bill protest the same day, was said to have pushed the older man to the ground before leaving the scene.

The march organiser, the Civil Human Rights Front, said a record 2 million Hongkongers showed up at the protest, while police put the figure at 338,000.

The gardener collapsed and was sent to Queen Mary Hospital, where he died two days later.

His family appealed for information on social media about the incident.

Police identified the suspect with the help of a video clip provided by a witness and arrested him in Tuen Mun on Wednesday, a police source said.

Chief Inspector Sin Kwok-ming of Island Regional Crime Unit said an autopsy showed the man had a 13cm wound on the back of his head and he had sustained serious bleeding from the fall.

The source said the gardener was believed to have earlier visited the Pacific Place shopping centre in Admiralty to mourn a demonstrator who fell to his death at the site the previous day, having hung banners protesting against the bill and alleged police brutality against protesters on June 12.

The suspect was detained for inquiries.

This article was first published on South China Morning Post.

