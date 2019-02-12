Man attacked with drain cover while clearing protest roadblock in Hong Kong

A man was hit over the head with a drain cover by a masked assailant while clearing protesters' roadblocks in Hong Kong in the early hours of Sunday, sparking a manhunt.

Police said the 53-year-old suffered serious head injuries from the attack at the junction of Nathan Road and Mong Kok Road in Mong Kok, where the victim was removing barricades at about 1am.

A police spokesman said they "seriously condemned the violent behaviour of the rioter" and have attached "great importance" to the case.

"Police absolutely do not tolerate anyone who uses violence to achieve their aims," the spokesman said.

"We will take law enforcement action resolutely to restore order in society and bring all lawbreakers to justice."

Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung said the man could have been killed when he was hit by what he called a drain cover.

The case has been classified as assault and theft by police after the victim's mobile phone was stolen. No one had been arrested, as of Sunday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. He was discharged later in the day.

A video capturing the incident showed the victim removing barricades on his own when several masked protesters approached him, yelling abuse.

He then took out his mobile phone in an apparent attempt to record what was happening.