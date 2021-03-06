Man caught carrying 18 pipe bombs, 3 guns in Bangkok

Police in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district caught a man carrying 18 pipe bombs Friday morning (March 5).

The suspect, aged around 40, was spotted acting suspiciously near Pathumwan intersection. A search of his bag revealed the home-made explosives.

Pathumwan police station then contacted a bomb-disposal crew and the devices were confirmed to be explosives, primed for use.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The man was also caught carrying three home-made guns and small bottles of a black substance suspected to be gunpowder.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police detained the suspect for interrogation and are investigating the origin of the bombs and their intended target.