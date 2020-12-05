Man collapses from starvation in South Jakarta

A man fell to the ground in front of Gandaria City shopping mall in South Jakarta on Monday as a result of starvation.

Bystanders were initially reluctant to help the 23-year-old man, who was later identified as Mulyadi, out of fear he might be suffering from Covid-19.

When local police officers asked him what was wrong, he said his gastric acid levels had risen because he had not eaten.

"Our officers took him to a nearby food stall to eat," South Jakarta police chief Sr. Comr. Budi Sartono said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

After eating, he regained his strength and was told to return to his home in Depok, West Java.

